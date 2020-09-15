Krushna Abhishek & Bharti Singh's Best Looks From Their Comedy Sketch 'Funhit Mein Jaari'

Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek make short appearances on Sab TV, with their rib-tickling comedy sketches. The two are known to be the top comedians of the TV industry and always leave their fans in splits when they dress up as different people and create parodies on various topics on their show Funhit Mein Jaari. From their get up as a Rajmata and Kattappa from Bahubali to a student and a teacher, here are Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek’s different looks from the show.

Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek's best looks from Funhit Mein Jaari

Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh recreated the looks of Rajmata and Katappa from the Bahubali series. They also recreated a parody scene from the film, leaving their fans in splits. Krushna Abhishek looked almost similar to the real Katappa, while Bharti Singh dressed up as Rajmata left the fans wanting more of their Bahubali parody sketches.

Another best get up of actors Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh is their student and teacher gig. While Bharti Singh looked too adorable in her curly hair, as she dressed up as a student, Krushna Abhishek looked quite funny with his curly white hair, as he dressed up as a teacher.

Krushna Abhishek is popular for his character as a beauty parlour owner Sapna, on The Kapil Sharma Show. In various episodes on Funhit Mein Jaari, Krushna Abhishek is seen as a maid in Bharti Singh's house. The actor looks unrecognisable dressed as a woman and it is one of the best looks of the actor from his show Funhit Mein Jaari.

Another look of Bharti Singh, dressed up as officer Pradyuman from CID is popular. The latter looks uncanny as she dresses up as the latter for a comedy sketch on the show. The bald hair and her moustache are unmissable.

Krushna Abhishek is popular for mimicking several Bollywood stars. The actor has often mimicked our Bollywood actor, but his most popular look on FMJ is his get up as actor Anil Kapoor from the film Welcome.

(Image Source: Pic/Still from the show Funhit Mein Jaari)

