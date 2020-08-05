What Did Krushna Abhishek Reply When A fan Commented That 'they Don't Miss Gutthi'?

The Kapil Sharma Show has now returned back to TV with their new episodes after a hiatus of more than 125 days. The new episodes have started airing since August 1. The first episode showcased Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and how he helped the migrants by taking action on the ground level. The next episode showed the spouses of The Kapil Sharma Show star cast entertaining the audience with their love stories and the secrets to their relationship. Just when they were rehearsing for the show, in the backstage, Arti Singh, who is the sister of comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek could be seen taking an Instagram Live video. She made a special Instagram Live video with her brother Krushna who came to Instagram live for the very first time.

Krushna Abhishek's reply on when a fan commented "they don't miss 'Gutthi' now"

The brother-sister duo of Krushna and Arti, on the Instagram Live, started reading and replying to all the comments that they were receiving real-time. They acknowledged all the fans who logged in to catch them live while many of their own family members were also commenting at the same time. Just then, someone commented about Guthi from the show, aka Sunil Grover, stating that they were not missing Guthi on the new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Arti Singh instantly replied by saying that of course Krushna Abhishek is the best, but Guthi is also her favourite on the show. While Krushna replied saying that the new episodes have a different concept now. As it would be a mix of the old cast with the new cast so it would be fun to watch the show with the mix of the old and new cast. Take a look at the video from Arti Singh's Instagram where the brother-sister duo share endearing banter while responding to the audience's questions.

Recently, Guthi aka Sunil Grover celebrated his birthday and many fans and contemporaries wished the former RJ Sud, hoping that he returns back to the show. Even Kapil Sharma wished the birthday boy on Twitter. The Kapil Sharma Show cast includes Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona, Barti Singh, and Kiku Sharda. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM.

Thank you bha ji for your wishes and love. 🤗 https://t.co/UNb2zWWY1F — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 3, 2020

The cast had started shoot for the new episodes of the show post lockdown. The Kapil Sharma Show's new episode will showcase the star cast and their spouses. It includes Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, Kiku Sharda and his wife Priyanka Sharda, as well as Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi. Fans would certainly miss Kapil Sharma's wife Ginny Chatrath from the show as she won't be appearing in the episode. The episode will have the couples share their love stories, their journey together, and also some secrets about each other on the show. The family special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on August 8 this Saturday.

Promo Image courtesy: Krushna and Sunil Grover's Instagram

