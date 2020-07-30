Krushna Abhishek Says 'I And Kapil Sharma Have Lost Weight', Watch BTS Video

Actor Archana Puran Singh, who is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a BTS video on Wednesday. The BTS video also featured comedian Krushna Abhishek. While joking about the lockdown effects, Krushna stated that he and Kapil Sharma have worked hard during the lockdown and have lost a lot of weight. Krushna also flaunted his biceps. As the video progressed further, Krushna added that he is hoping Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh don't lose weight otherwise things will get difficult for them.

READ | Krushna Abhishek Opens Up About His New Show, Fans Ask About 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Interestingly, the video started with Archana Puran Singh's voice, where she can be heard praising Krushna for his act. Meanwhile, he pulled her leg and joked that nothing can beat her laughter as she applauded the work that Krushna and the team of TKSS are doing amid the pandemic. He was also seen imitating Akshay Kumar's song Bala, from Housefull 4. Scroll down to watch the BTS video of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Archana Puran Singh's BTS video feat. Krushna Abhishek

READ | Kapil Sharma Reveals Who Will Be His First Guest On 'TKSS' Post Lockdown; Read Details

Instagramming the video post, Archana Puran Singh wrote the details of the fresh episode and wrote that from August 1, the makers will broadcast new content. The show will continue with its previous time slot, that is 9:30. Talking about the video, it garnered more than 224k views and is still counting. Many fans of The Kapil Sharma Show expressed their excitement and happiness as the show will mark its comeback after four months. A section of fans wished the team luck and well-being.

READ | 'How Many People Are Real?' Asks Kapil Sharma As He Shares TKSS Live Audience Picture

Talking about the comedy show, the first pictures have started surfacing on social media from the show where Sonu Sood is seen having a hearty laugh, alongside actor Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma. On July 22, 2020, Kapil Sharma took to his official Twitter handle and posted a note for actor Sonu Sood. In the tweet, the comedian complimented Sood for his COVID-19 relief work. Kapil also added that he cannot compliment Sood enough for the work he is doing for people amid such a time. He concluded his tweet and wrote that Sood works as a villain in the films, but in real life, Sood is a 'true hero'.

READ | Kapil Sharma Tries Fun IG Filter With Bharti Singh, Makes Tiger Shroff Laugh Out Loud

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.