Krushna Abhishek's Best Moments From 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Here

Abhishek Sharma, who is popularly known as Krushna Abhishek, is a well-known comedian in Bollywood. The actor made his film debut with Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat Hai in the year 2002. He made his name as a stand-up comedian after participating in various TV shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Ka Daily Soap and many more.

The actor is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show season 2 in which he portrays the role of Sapna Lal Nalasoparia. Take a look at some of the best scenes of Krushna from TKSS.

When Krushna Abhishek asks Archana Puran Singh 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge.'

In one the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh by asking her 'Atithi tum kab jaoge' and 'Sidhu Ji kab aaoge'. Later, he enters as Archana Puran Singh and sits on a Sidhu effigy. Soon the fun banter begins between the artificial Archana and real Archana.

When Krushna paid tribute to Anil Kapoor

When the Pagalpanti team, including John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, amongst others, graced the show, Bollywood's renowned actor Anil Kapoor received a hilarious music tribute from the show's cast. In one of the promo clips shared by Sony TV, Kapil Sharma is seen announcing the musical tribute. And the show starts with Krushna Abhishek grooving to the tunes of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which continues with Kiku Sharda joining in, followed by other cast members. The tribute ends on the famous party track Gallan Goodiyan.

When Krushna Abhishek recreated Aashiqui 2 kissing scene

The whole cast of the recently released film Malang graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movie. Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and director Mohit Suri made an appearance on the show, and the star-studded gang had a gala time. In the episode, while pulling Aditya Roy Kapur's leg, Krushna recreated a kissing scene with Kapur. He called Aditya on the stage and asked him to recreate the kissing scene from his film Aashiqui 2 and the latter happily agreed for the same. Later, many noticed the lipstick marks on his white T-shirt. Krushna later took to his Instagram handle to share this video, and the whole scene was a fun-loving banter.

