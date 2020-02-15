Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Talks About Arti's Struggle, Says 'She Was Under-confident'

Bigg Boss 13 is on its last episode with the grand finale all set to dazzle the audience. One of the show's top 6 contestants, Arti Singh, entered the house with his brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek. He is tirelessly campaigning for his sister and is ready to welcome her back home.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's Grand Finale Look Revealed, Watch Video Here

Krushna talks about Arti's journey

As per an article in a leading daily, Krushna Abhishek talked about how Arti will be welcomed back with a warm heart and pride in his eyes. He said that it was a big thing for the whole family that Arti reached so far in the game and that she is in the Top 6. The comedian also said that he honestly did not believe that she will be able to survive for so long.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Live Updates: Who Will Win The BB Trophy This Year?

Krushna talked about how the game has shown the world who the real Arti is. She has a lot of patience, not spoken ill about anyone and avoided any kind of foul language and has completely maintained her dignity. Abhishek also shared that Arti has always felt under-confident, considering the fact that Chi chi Mama, i.e. Govinda, their sister Ragini and himself have done well professionally.

He said that she was under a lot of pressure and added that he is waiting for her to come of the house and witness the fans and love that she has garnered in the show.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: THIS Is How Fans Are Supporting Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla Ahead Of Finale

Krushna shared various incidences when he has been congratulated for Arti. He said that he was stopped on the streets in Dubai or Bangalore and was also known as her brother. The comedian further shared his happiness that Arti has come out of the shadows of himself and Govinda.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Where And When To Watch The Grand Finale Live



The Kapil Sharma Show star talked about his plans for welcoming her home. He talked about how she likes Krushna's chicken curry and dal so he will be cooking for her. He also joked about how they will have to play music for her to wake up in the morning to get her habituated to the new environment.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For February 14, 2020 | Asim, Rashami & Paras' Journey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.