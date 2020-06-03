Abhishek Sharma, popularly known by his screen name Krushna Abhishek, is of the finest actors and comedians in India. He has been in the industry for over two decades and has done work in a variety of fields. He is also a dancer and has participated in numerous dance reality shows. As a stand-up comedian, he made a name for himself and is currently a part of the lead cast of India’s most-watched comedy talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Not just Krushna Abhishek but many others from his family are well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Here are the famous celebrities Krushna Abhishek is related to and how. Read ahead to know-

Krushna Abhishek’s family members who are popular personalities

Govinda

Govind Ahuja, most commonly known as Govinda, is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. Apart from acting, Govinda is also known for being a comedian, dancer, and a former politician. Recognised for his slapstick performances and dancing skills, Govinda is considered a mass entertainer and regarded among Bollywood's successful actors. The actor is Krushna Abhishek’s uncle, as he is Krushna’s mother’s real brother. Krushna Abhishek is Govinda’s nephew.

Kashmira Shah

Kashmira Shah is a well-known movie and television personality. She is the granddaughter of noted Hindustani classical singer, Anjanibai Lolekar. She has appeared in numerous Hindi and Marathi movies. Kashmira has been a part of many reality television shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. Kashmira Shah is also known for hosting reality television shows. Kashmira Shah was last seen on television in the highest TRP rated shows, Bigg Boss 13, where she appeared as a guest in support of her sister-in-law, Aarti Singh. Kashmira Shah is Krushna Abhishek’s wife and the couple are proud parents of two twin baby boys.

Aarti Singh

Aarti Singh is a known face in the Indian television industry. Aarti Singh rose to fame as she was one of the top five contestants of India’s most-watched reality television shows Bigg Boss 13. Aarti Singh is the real sister of Krushna Abhishek and the two were born to Atmaprakash Sharma & Padma Sharma. When Aarti was staying inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Krushna Abhishek had even visited her during the family week.

Ragini Khanna

Ragini Khanna is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She rose to fame with her characters as Bharti in Bhaskar Bharti and as Suhana Kishore Bajpai-Kashyap in Sasural Genda Phool. Ragini Khanna is the cousin sister of Krushna Abhishek as both their mothers are real sisters.

