'The Kapil Sharma Show' Fame Krushna Abhishek’s Adorable Family Pictures; See Here

Abhishek Sharma, popularly known by his screen name Krushna Abhishek, is of the finest actors and comedians in India. He has been in the industry for over two decades and has done work in a variety of fields. He is also a dancer and has participated in numerous dance reality shows.

As a stand-up comedian, he made a name for himself and is currently a part of the lead cast of India’s most-watched comedy talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek is also an internet sensation today and having 788k followers on his social media, Krushna never fails to entertain them. Along with posting about his work, Krushna is also often spotted showering love on his family through his social media. Here are the adorable family pictures of Krushna Abhishek. Read ahead to know more-

Krushna Abhishek’s family pictures

Krushna Abhishek is the nephew of the veteran Bollywood actor, Govinda. His sister, Aarti Singh is also a television personality. She was also one of the top five contestants of India’s most watch reality television show, Bigg Boss 13.

Krushna Abhishek also has a twisted love story with television personality, Kashmera Shah. Their love went through a rollercoaster together, but they came out stronger. It all started when Kashmera Shah left her first husband and moved back to Mumbai, permanently.

It was at this vulnerable time that Kashmera met Krushna and found the love she had been craving for forever. As Kashmera and Brad (first husband) got a divorce in 2007, the beginning of Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah’s everlasting love story began.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah worked together for the first time for the movie Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya. Since day one, Krushna had a soft corner in his heart for Kashmera. Krushna was Kashmera's backbone in her troubled time. He was so head-over-heels in love with her that it did not bother him that she is ten years older than him.

This couple has never been shy about their love for each other. The two officially tied the knot in 2014, and it came as a surprise to everyone that the couple had been secretly married to each other since June 2013. The couple later revealed that they got married back in 2013 in Las Vegas, at the same place where Kashmera and Brad got married. Krushna and Kashmera became proud parents of twin boys in June 2017. The babies were born through surrogacy. The boys stayed in the neo-natal care for a while before coming home to their parents.

