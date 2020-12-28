Krystle D'souza & Nia Sharma Sing 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' In This Throwback Video

Television actress Nia Sharma is best known for her portrayal of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She played the lead role in the show along with Krystle D’Souza. Nia enjoys a massive fan following and is very active on Instagram. She often shares pictures and videos with Krystle on her Instagram. They are also said to be best friends. Recently, she shared a throwback video on her story.

Have a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram story -

In Nia’s Instagram story, she shared a video in which Nia and Krystle can be seen singing the song Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The video was first shared by Krystle from two years ago. It was shot at Film City and the caption on the video said that Nia was Krystle’s crazy and cute sister forever. While Nia reposted the video, she captioned the video with a funny caption.

Earlier, Nia shared a picture with Krystle as they completed 10 years of knowing each other. Both of them were seen wearing black and Nia captioned the post saying ‘10 years Later!’ Fans and followers showered her post with several likes and comments.

Nia had also shared another set of pictures where they both were seen spending quality time with each other. In those pictures, the two of them were seen twinning in the same outfits – white bathrobes. Nia captioned the post saying that they were still strong and same as they were years ago.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma made her television debut by playing the role of Anu in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She appeared in other shows such as Jamai Raja, Naagin and more. She played dual roles as Aarohi Kashyap and Anjali Sharma in Ishq Mein Marjawan. She also participated as a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017.

Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza made her acting debut in Kahe Naa Kahe in 2007. She appeared in other shows such as Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas, Kasturi, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and others. Recently, she was seen in ALT Balaji's web series named Fittrat.

