Nia Sharma Shares Bold Eyeliner Look; Netizens React With 'beautiful'

Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a bold eyeliner look. The actor also wrote a quirky caption. As soon as the post was released, her ardent fans couldn't contain their excitement. They bombarded the post with comments and reactions like beautiful. Scroll down to take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram post below.

Nia Sharma stuns her fans with bold eyeliner look

Nia Sharma decided to take a non-traditional route with her eyeliner. Instead of the common black liner, Nia opted for a bright lemon yellow shade. In the video, Nia donned a lemon flowy yellow dress. She kept her makeup simple, but opted for a bold cat eyeliner. Nia adjusted her perfectly styled curls while looking at her reflection in the mirror. The actor wrote a quirky caption that read, "Eyeliner be like" and added two knife emoticons. Tale a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram post below:

Her fans were quick to comment on the post. They bombarded it with several comments and reactions. One of the fans wrote, "boss lady" while another penned, "Obsessed over her eyeliner collection". Another fan wrote, "Very beautiful" while some others commented, "Hot shot", "Stunning", "You are a symbol of beauty", "HOWWWW SO PRETTY", "Very nice". Take a look at some of the reactions.

Nia Sharma is quite active on social media. She has a fan following of around 5.3 million followers. The actor recently took the opportunity to thank her fans and followers for showering her with love and loads of cakes on completing a year since her show Naagin 4 premiered. Nia essayed the role of Brinda in the supernatural drama. Along with Nia the show also starred Vijayendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. Nia penned a thoughtful caption that read, "I mean...Thank youu for literally making me laugh and smile #Brinda I’ll call it my cake year". Some of her fans poured in congratulatory messages such as, "Love and miss Brinda so much congratulations", "Wow looking very pretty and beautiful", "I really really miss brindaaaaa" Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram post below.

