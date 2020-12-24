Nia Sharma Takes Her Dose Of 'Vitamin Sea', Shares Pictures On Instagram

TV actor Nia Sharma took to her Instagram today morning on December 24, 2020, to share a couple of pictures in her hot-pink swimsuit. The pictures have garnered fans' attention in no time and many of them have dropped in enthusiastic comments on the post. Scroll down to take a look at the picture and check out the fans' reactions:

Nia Sharma shares pictures from the beach again

Actor Nia Sharma has set a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed today on December 24, 2020. She is seen donning a hot-pink swimsuit soaks in the sun and the sea at the beaches of Goa.

In the first picture, she posed with her hand fixing her hair and her gaze set somewhere far away, while the second picture sees her enjoy the water. For her caption, she added a beach-wave emoji followed by ‘Vitamin Sea’. The picture was shared 2 hours ago and has 153k likes so far. Comments under the posts have fans and friends showering love on the pictures with words as well as the ‘fire’ emoji, take a look.

The actor seems to be in Goa for a while now as she is filming for her show Jamai 2.0 opposite actor Ravi Dubey. Her feed has seen several posts of her from the beaches and pulling off some of the most amazing ‘beach-body’ looks. Here are some of her posts, take a look.

On the work front

Nia Sharma is currently seen playing the role of Prerna on the show Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein on StarPlus. She was also seen reprising her role of Aliyah Mukherjee for the season 2 of the web-series Twisted, as well as her role of Roshni in Jamai Raja 2.0 which streams on the OTT platform Zee5. The actor recently stood winner in the 10 Episode Special Edition of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

