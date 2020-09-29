Nia Sharma's Post-birthday Bash With Krystle D'Souza All About Roses & Bathrobes

Nia Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday on September 17. However, it seems like the actor's birthday celebrations are still going on. On September 29, Nia Sharma celebrated her birthday with co-actor Krystle D'Souza. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel of stories that are all about roses, cakes and comfy bathrobes. Sharing the happy moments with fans, Nia Sharma wrote, 'never ending birthday' on her IG stories. Take a look at Nia Sharma's birthday video below.

Nia celebrates her 30th with Krystle D'Souza

In her series of Instagram stories, Nia Sharma can be seen going gaga over the celebration. The actor shouted saying her birthday isn't ending as she blew candles off her cake. Nia sliced a delicious red velvet cake and fed Krystle D'Souza. Nia and Krystle then danced together on retro birthday song Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye by Mohammed Rafi. While Krystle shook a leg, Nia loudly asked D'Souza to feed her the cake.

The duo enjoyed Nia's 30th birthday by grooving and singing. While Nia Sharma can be seen in a black netted short dress with hanging curls hairdo, Krystle stunned in a black and white striped tee layered with a crop bummer jacket and black tights. Later, Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza can be seen dressed in bathrobes holding roses.

Nia Sharma's photos

Nia Sharma's desk was decorated with flowers, chocolates and cake. One can also spot Nia Sharma's pics clubbed in one big card. Nia seemed happy as she posed with open arms for this picture. She wrote on her Instagram story, 'Like I said It's a birth month!!'. Check out Nia Sharma's Instagram stories.

Recently, Nia Sharma shared a now and then picture with Krystle D'Souza. Sharing the Instagram post, Nia Sharma wrote, '10 years Later.!!! âž¡ï¸'. She shared two pictures, a recent one and a throwback picture. The throwback picture was from 2010. In the recent image, the duo can be seen twinning in black outfits as they pose for the camera. In the second picture, Nia and Krystle posed sitting next to each other. Check out Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza's photos.

