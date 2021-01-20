Krystle D'souza Finally Reveals Who Her Boyfriend Is And It Will Surely Make Fans Happy

Krystle D'souza enjoys a massive fan following and is very active on Instagram. She often entertains her fans with her posts. Recently, Krystle was a part of the latest trend on Instagram. She conducted the ‘post a picture’ challenge and truly nailed it.

In the challenge, one asks you to upload pictures of various times or events. One fan asked Krystle to put out a picture of her boyfriend during the challenge. Her response was the one you wouldn’t want to miss.

Krystle's D'souza's Instagram post -

While asked to post a picture with her BF, the actor posted not one or two but many images with her BF. She posted pictures of her eating chips, pizza, ice cream and aerated drinks. She did so to show that her true love is food. Besides this, Krystle also responded to questions of other fans.

Looks like the actress is a pure foodie. When asked by a fan to share a picture in the swimming pool, she shared another picture with food all around her in the pool. She was seen in a white bikini binging over doughnuts, waffles, juices and more in the pool.

Krystle had dated her former co-star Karan Tacker from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Karan played the role of Krystle’s onscreen husband on the show. Reports of their breakup were going viral on the internet in August 2018. They had unfollowed each other on social media.

More about Krystle D'souza

Krystle D'Souza made her acting debut in Kahe Naa Kahe in 2007. She is known for her role of Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Later, she played the role of Sakshi in Ek Nayi Pehchaan and Raina in Zee TV's Brahmarakshas. She has also appeared in other show such as Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Belan Wali Bahu and more. For her role in Behen Wali Bahu, she won the Gold Award for Best Actress in Comic Role. She also appeared in Mirchi Top 20 on Colors TV. Recently, she was seen in ALT Balaji's web series named Fittrat.

