Hina Khan Supporting Swapnil Shinde To Krystle's New Home: TV Celebs In 1st Week Of 2021

Television celebrities have entered the new year 2021 in full swing and their Instagram accounts are filled with some fun content as they welcomed the year with open arms and happily waved goodbye to the year that was 2020. From Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal doing his first reel to Karan Patel ‘flipping into 2021’ and Hina Khan’s support to Swapnil Shinde and more. Here is what the Television celebs did in the first week of 2021.

Weekly Celeb Roundup: January 2 – January 9, 2021

Hina Khan stands in support of Swapnil Shinde

In an Instagram post on January 7, 2020, actor Hina Khan extended her support to fashion designer Swapnil Shinde who came out as a transgender recently. The actor reposted a picture of Swapnil who has now identified himself as Saisha and wrote a long note for him which she ended with, “I LOVE YOU SAISHA, THE WORLD LOVES YOU”. Swapnil Shinde took to his Instagram at the end of the year to reveal the news to his followers and shared that he isn’t a gay man but a trans woman.

Dilip Joshi makes his Insta Reel debut

Actor Dilip Joshi, who most of the people know as Jethalal, has shared his first Instagram Reel video. His reel was a fun take on the precautions one has to take due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the actor loved the video and dropped major love for it in the comments.

Karan Patel takes a ‘flip’ into 2021

Actor Karan Patel who is popularly known for playing the role of Raman Bhalla in the show Yeh Hai Mohabattein uploaded a video of him from his workout time at the gym. The actor was seen doing a back-flip in his video as he is undergoing a full-body transformation. “Flipping over to a hopeful 2021,” wrote the actor followed by a wink emoji.

Anita Hassanandani is a Shakira fan

Actor Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram feed on January 7, 2021, and shared a fun video of her dancing. The actor was grooving to Shakira’s song Girl Like Me as she embraced her baby bump and also admits that she might even be making videos from her hospital bed when she goes in for her delivery. She penned, “Once a Shakira fan Always a Shakira fan! I’m sure to be “trilling” from the hospital bed,” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

Krystle D'souza gets her ‘new home’

Krystle D’souza started off this new year on a completely new note and also at a new home. The actor shared a picture of her as she stood in a spacious-looking flat and adored the view from her balcony. She wrote, “Stepping into my new home in this new year. Right now it’s all walls and beams, I can’t wait to do it up with hopes and dreams. Dreams do come true if you come through”.

