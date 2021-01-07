Krystle D'souza's New Home Shows 'dreams Do Come True If You Come Through'; See Post

Krystle D’souza may be young in age, but the actor has been around the world of television cinema since over a decade now. She has become one of the popular faces in television shows and has won a number of awards and nominations for her work. The actor is also very active on her social media and keeps her fans and followers updated about herself. Having achieved a lot of success at a young age in her professional career, she has also come at a strong position from a financial point of view; which is visible in her new Instagram post – have a look at it.

Krystle D’souza ‘walks’ into her new house

Krystle D’souza has posted a picture on her Instagram which shows her proudly walking in her new flat. Her new house looks spacious and its balcony has a sweeping view of the city. While Krystle D’souza’s flat has not been furnished yet, the actor has revealed in the caption of the post that she plans on doing it soon. She began her message in the caption by revealing that she was “stepping” into her new house in the beginning of the new year. The spacious flat that the actor has bought reveals about how financially strong she is.

The actor ended her caption on her Instagram post saying, “Dreams do come true if you come through”. While there is no information yet on the value of Krystle D'souza's new home, it is expected to be worth in crores of rupees as well.

Krystle D’souza’s net worth sits around $ 3 million, that is well above Rs. 21 crore, according to tvguidetime.com. Her strong net worth makes her new real estate purchase unsurprising, as the actor can comfortable afford the flat with this much net worth.

Krystle D’souza has appeared in quite a few popular serials over the last few years. Some of these television shows include Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and many more. She also made an appearance in the film C Kkompany.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

