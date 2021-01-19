Unseen Pic Of The Day: Krystle D'souza Shares Her Adorable Childhood Picture

TV actor Krystle D'souza is quite active on social media. She became a household name with her character as Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Recently, she took to her Instagram to follow the trend of 'Post picture of'. People all over the internet are following this trend, where your followers ask you to post a picture of a moment in their lives. One of Krystle's fan asked her to post a picture of her childhood. Have a look at Krystle D'souza's childhood photo.

Also Read: Nia Sharma flaunts her new car as Tony Kakkar, Krystle D'souza congratulate her

Krystle D'souza's childhood photo

Krystle answered her fans through Instagram stories by posting pictures from her trips to her cooking. One picture that caught her fans' eyes was her childhood picture. Have a look at it.

(Image credit: Krystle D'souza's Instagram story)

Throughout the lockdown, Krystle actively shared pictures from her day to day activity. She recently moved to her new home and gave her fans a tour. While sharing the picture, she mentioned that it is not furnished and she wants to furnish it with hopes and dreams. Check out the post.

Also Read: Krystle D'souza & Nia Sharma sing 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' in this throwback video

Also Read: Krystle D'souza's new home shows 'dreams do come true if you come through'; See post

Krystle D'souza's photos from New Years

Krystle D'souza shared a picture on New Years while standing near a pool. She sported a green one-piece with Cheetah's made on it. She paired it up with sunglasses. Have a look.

Krystle D'souza's TV shows

Krystle started her career in 2007 with Kahe Naa Kahe. In 2008, she appeared in Kasturi as Navneet and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil as Veera. She appeared in various serials including, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Is Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon?, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Belan Wali Bahu and more. She also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Bigg Boss 11, Box Cricket League etc.

Krystle D’souza’s net worth sits around $ 3 million, that is well above Rs. 21 crores, according to tvguidetime.com. On the work front, she is currently working in ALT Balaji's Fittrat. She will also be a part of the upcoming movie Chehre, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The movie was supposed to release on April 24, 2020, but got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The release date of the movie isn't out yet.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi watches a movie in theatres; says 'back to those magical black rooms'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.