Krystle D'souza Shares A Glamorous Bathtub Pic With Nia Sharma; Latter Leave A Sweet Reply

Television actor Krystle D’souza took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, to share a stunning picture of her and her close friend Nia Sharma. The actor shared a picture of them chilling in a bathtub looking all glamorous. Seeing this post shared by Krystle, Nia went on to leave a sweet comment.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Krystle D’souza shared a glamorous picture of her and her close friend Nia where they can be seen striking stunning poses. In the picture, the duo can be seen wearing white bathrobes. Krystle also completed her look by opting for well-done brows, bold lips and high ponytail hairdo.

Nia, on the other hand, can be seen opting for a messy hairdo, well-done brows, and bold lips. One can also notice the scattered roses near the tub. Along with the post, Krystle also went on to write a sweet caption for the post. She wrote saying “Timeless”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, Nia Sharma went on to leave a quirky comment on the post. She wrote, “Started from the bottom now we here”. Take a look at her comment below.

Apart from Nia, several other users went on to comment on all things. The post shared by Krystle went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the duo for their stunning post, while some went on to laud them for their friendship and fun banter. One of the users wrote, “Looking awesome”, while the other one wrote, “You two eternal beauties”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the duo

Nia Sharma and Krystle D’souza shared screen space together in the popular Hindi daily soap ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. The duo starred alongside Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The daily soap also garnered heaps of praise and it also ran for a span of nearly 2 years. Apart from Krystle, Nia also shared a stunning picture of them where they can be seen looking completely exquisite. She also shared another major throwback picture from their early days in the industry. Take a look at the post below.

