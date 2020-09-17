Nia Sharma Gives Sneak-peek Into 30th Birthday Bash With Brother Vinay; Says 'I Am Spoilt'

Actor Nia Sharma is celebrating her birthday today, September 17. The actor recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration. Nia Sharma shared a video of her singing a Happy Birthday song with her brother. She was seen all dressed up with funky sunglasses. In the video, both Nia Sharma and her brother Vinay Sharma are seen dancing and singing as the song plays in the background.

Fans in huge numbers sent birthday wishes for the actor. Actors like Jay Bhanushali, Pearl V Puri, Arjun Bijlani and Aamir Ali showered love for the actor on her birthday. One of the users wrote, “Happppppyyyyy bdayyyyyy QUEEN ! â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜.....LOADSA LOVE N PRAYERS to Youuuuuuu......!ðŸ˜”. Take a look at Nia Sharma's birthday celebration.

Also Read| Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma celebrates victory with chocolate cakes

Also Read| Nia Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan send warm birthday wishes to Aditi Sharma

Nia Sharma also shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration. The actor was seen wearing a beautiful beige crop top and shorts set. Her look was glammed up with a gold chain neckpiece. For her makeup, she kept it subtle with nude lipstick and completed her look with a messy bun and hair accessories.

In the video, Nia Sharma is seen blowing candles on her cakes. She also shared a picture of her sitting with a lot of gifts that she received from her friends and fans. The actor also gave a sneak peek into some of her gifts that included a fancy makeup kit and a customised house nameplate.

Nia Sharma also penned a heartfelt note in her post. She wrote, "A birthday’s been like a festival Every year since last 10...fills my eyes up and heart with pride...immense gratitude and shall forever be indebted to each and everyone who’s made every Birthdayyyyyy and every occasion so f#%**g special every f*%%ng timeeeeeðŸ™ŒðŸ‘¯‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ‘¯‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ !!@vinayyshrma thank youuuuuu for everything â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ I’m spoilt. Cake count 18ðŸ˜„".

Also Read| Nia Sharma opts out of 'Bigg Boss 14' at the last moment to avoid controversies

Nia Sharma backs out of Bigg Boss 14

Actor Nia Sharma, who was supposed to be a part of the show has now opted out. Earlier, Asha Negi revealed that she did not wish to turn her private life into an open book and the same scenario was with the Naagin 4 actor. According to reports by Koimoi, Nia Sharma said that the format of Bigg Boss 14 is such that it brings along a bunch of controversies with it, creating a mess for many.

Because of the format of the show, Nia Sharma has been hesitant to be a part of the show. She said that things get dirty in the name and game of TRP. She also added that she was not sure if she wanted to create that image about herself in any kind of way. Being locked up inside the house get frustrating after a point of time and the actor is scared that she would end up exploding and that would not be appealing, she said.

Also Read| Remember when Nia Sharma & Rehyna Pandit were trolled mercilessly for kissing each other?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.