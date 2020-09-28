Then And Now: Nia Sharma Shares 10-years-apart Photo With Krystle D'Souza

Actor Nia Sharma has been engaging with her fans and followers with regular postings on different social media platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared an old and a new picture through her official Instagram handle. The snap features the actor with her Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Krystle D’Souza. Check out Nia Sharma’s latest post on the photo-sharing platform.

Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza's Then and Now photo on Instagram

Actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram and shared a series of two pictures through her official handle on September 28, 2020, Monday. They feature the actor with her Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Krystle D’Souza. In the first photo, Nia Sharma is twinning in black with the latter. She has donned a one-piece dress with a pair of knee-length white boots. For a rounded off look, the actor has kept her hair loose and has accessorized glares with the outfit.

Meanwhile, Krystle D’Souza is looking gorgeous in an all-black ensemble. She has teamed a bralette with a pair of skinny black pants. She has sported a shiny leather jacket, earrings, and glares for a rounded off look. In the ten-year-old photo, Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza are sitting in casual outfits and smiling for the capture.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Nia Sharma wrote, “10 years Later.!!! âž¡ï¸”. She has also tagged Krystle D’Souza in the pictures. Check out her Instagram photo:

Response to Nia Sharma’s Instagram photo

Within an hour of sharing the post, Nia Sharma garnered more than 1,20, 000 likes and over 833 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the stars have appreciated their bond and also remembered their character names from the television show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Many among them expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, blossoms, roses, and crowns, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Nia Sharma’s Instagram photo that you must check out.

