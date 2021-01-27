Shilpa Shinde And Neha Pendse’s IG Banter After Latter Boards Show As Anita Bhabhi

One of the popular TV sitcoms on the Indian television, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has been in the news for quite a lot of times for its changing cast members. As it is a well-known fact that Shilpa Shide essayed one of the lead roles in the show, she was replaced a while ago due to her issues with the makers. She was recently seen responding to a significant change in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's cast. Let’s have a look at how Shilpa Shinde reacted to the latest update of the show.





Source- Shilpa Shinde Instagram

Shilpa Shinde recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a post of one of the newest cast members, Neha Pendse. Shilpa Shinde reacted to Neha Pendse’s Instagram post where she announced that she would be adding to the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's cast as Anita Bhabhi. Shilpa stated that sometimes she used to watch the show for two of the cast members namely Aasif Sheikh and Saanand Verma but now she will be watching it for Neha Pendse as she feels that Neha is a very good actress. She even added how there are only a few actors that have beauty with talent and added how Neha Pendse was one of them. The moment she posted this on her Instagram stories, Neha Pendse also took to her Instagram and reacted to Shilpa Shinde’s message and said that she will do her best.

Source- Neha Pendse Instagram

Neha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi

Neha Pendse did the announcement of her entry as Anita Bhabhi in the show. She took to her Instagram and shared this post sharing a glimpse of her character in the show. In the caption, she stated that Bhabhiji was finally at home and mentioned the names of the makers to thank them for considering her for the role. She further added the names of her co-actors for being her constant support and also thanked &TV officials for the warmest welcome ever. In the end, she added how she was all set to have fun on the roller coaster ride.

Also Read Aly Goni Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Project 'Jeet Ki Zid' Alongside Amit Sadh

Also Read Namish Taneja Enjoys Playing 'boy Next Door' Characters In Movies And TV Shows

Shilpa Shinde’s shows

Some of Shilpa Shinde’s shows include Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai, Rabba Ishq Na Hove, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Saath Rahega Always, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan and several others.

Also Read 'Uttaran Cast': List Of Actors And The Characters They Played In The Show

Also Read Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari Opens Up On Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's New Anita Bhabhi

Image Source- Shilpa Shinde and Neha Pendse Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.