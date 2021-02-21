When Pearl V Puri Fulfilled His Fans' Request And Called It 'something He Loves'; Watch

Back in September 2020, Pearl V Puri took to Instagram and fulfilled a request of his fans. The actor mentioned that he dropped the video on "special request of his fans" and that "it's is something he loves doing". In the 3-minute-25 second video, Pearl sat in his car and crooned Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan's song, Hamari Adhuri Kahani. After this, he also sang the song, Iss Darde Dil Ki Sifarish from the movie titled Yaariyan, starring Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh.

In the latter part of the video, he sang the number titled Wajah Tum Ho, featuring Zareen Khan and Karan Singh Grover. He went on to pen down hashtags like 'journey', 'music', 'emotions'. As soon as the Brahmarakshas 2 star's video was up on the internet, his followers rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Awesome, nice singing," whereas another fan penned, "Your voice is beautiful."

When Pearl fulfilled fans' request

Apart from dropping his singing videos, a lot of times, Pearl V Puri's videos from the gym also surface on the internet. A week ago, he posted glimpses of his workout session and wrote that he's getting back there and is trying to change the definition. In a series of pics, he was seen performing a difficult exercise with the help of equipment.

On the work front, Pearl V Puri was last seen in the music album titled Teri Aankhon Mein, alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. The synopsis of the song read, "The new song is a musical love story that unfolds when a girl meets a boy on a rainy night, featuring Divya, Pearl and Rohit." The number is sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar and is penned by Kumaar. Teri Aankhon Mein is helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

As of today, Pearl V Puri is a part of Zee TV's daily soap, Brahmarakshas 2, alongside Nikki Sharma. In it, he plays the role of Angad. The show is the spin-off of the earlier season of the same name. However, this time, Brahmarakhas is a werewolf and has a different plan altogether.

