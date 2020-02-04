'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update February 4: Sikandar Reveals The Truth

In February 04 episode of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Amyra and Kulfi plead Sikandar to get up. They start crying when he doesn’t. Chalu hugs them both and tells Amyra that it’s not her fault for trusting her mother. Any child would do the same, Chalu tells her. Amyra apologises to Kulfi for everything that she has done and tells her that they will both contribute to making their father get back on his feet. Later that night, Kulfi and Amyra are surprised to hear someone knock on her bedroom door and then they see a note sliding in through the closed door. The note asks them to go to the music room at 12 in the midnight without informing anyone.

Chalu says she will fight for the truth

With the help of their team, they walk into the music room wondering who might have called them. They come across Sikandar sitting in his wheelchair, while Kulfi asks everyone who brought him here. Sikandar stretches his muscles and stands up on his feet. Amyra, Kulfi and her team are all shocked to see Sikandar on his own feet. They both hug their father, who pampers them. He tells everyone that he got well when he saw that Kulfi’s life was in danger, however, he continued acting as if he was not healed because he did not want Lovleen to know about it. Sikandar thanks Chalu for selflessly helping his daughters, and Chalu says that she will always fight for the truth.

Sikandar tells everyone that they need to plan big if they want to defeat Lovleen, Beauty and Cutie at their own game. Amyra says that she doesn’t need her other as she has lost faith in her. He tells everyone that Tauji couldn’t help the girls because Lovleen has abducted Gunjan. Tauji apologises to the girls and tells them that he couldn’t help them because if he did, Lovleen would kill Gunjan. Sikandar then tells everyone that he hid the truth about his recovery from Lovleen because he knows that the only way to defeat her is by fooling her.

The next morning, during breakfast Lovleen, sees Amyra looking upset and asks her why she is so upset. Amyra tells her that Kulfi has been around their father constantly and that is making her sad. Lovleen tells her to concentrate on her singing and not bother with anything else. Cutie says that after yesterday’s incident with Sikandar, Kulfi and her team are scared. Chalu, Kulfi and her team get Sikandar in the hall and Chalu starts singing loudly. Lovleen yells at them to shut up but Chalu says that this is the only way to get her husband Sikandar on his feet. They all surround Lovleen and start singing, while the two are arguing, Sikandar picks up Lovleen’s phone and messages Beauty and Cutie. Lovleen yells and Chalu and team and tells Sikandar to get well and take everyone away.

Beauty and Cutie get annoyed

Lovleen, Beauty and Cutie return to the breakfast table and Cutie reads the text Sikandar sent her from Lovleen’s phone pretending to be Lovleen. The message is addressed to Beauty and it states that Cutie should leave the house now that the plan has been done. Cutie feels angry and used as she walks away fuming in anger. Beauty checks her phone and sees that Lovleen has sent her a message addressed to Cutie. The message reads that Lovleen wants Beauty out of the house for some days and that she is irritated by her. She gets hurt and walks away in anger too.

