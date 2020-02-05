Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Written Update February 4: Sikandar Plots Against Lovleen

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala airs on Star Plus and stars Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma as well as Anjali Anand in pivotal roles. The show first aired on March 19, 2018. In February 04 episode of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar remembers what he has told Kulfi and her team about defeating Lovleen. While everyone is still in the living room singing loudly, Chalu tells Lovleen that she will get evidence against her soon and then she will be sent to jail.

Lovleen replies by asking Chalu to go ahead and find evidence against her. As Chalu and her team continue singing, Lovleen holds her head in her hands as she is developing a headache because of the loud music. Sikandar silently gives the needle and asks for the needle to be kept in Lovleen’s plate. Lovleen tenses up seeing the needle and quickly hides it.

Lovleen gets spooked

Lovleen then walks up to Cutie and Beauty’s room and is surprised to see them packing their bags. Lovleen asks them what is happening as the two show her the messages they received from her phone. Lovleen is surprised to see the messages and swears on Amyra that she has not sent those texts. She then suggests that the messages must be sent by the fake Nimrath and that this must be her new drama. Meanwhile, Sikandar searches the kitchen with Kulfi to find the medicine. He tells her that the medicine must be in the grocery boxes, and finally finds the medicine in a box.

As Lovleen is angrily walking towards Chalu’s team and tells them that she wants to do a havan for Sikandar. Jantar wears a mask and, while holding an iron rod, walks towards Lovleen and her team from behind. Chalu screams in order to alert Lovleen and her team yells in fear. They cover their faces and wonder why the attacker is not moving ahead to attack them. Beauty goes ahead to check why the attacker is not attacking them and finds out that a mannequin is wearing the costume. Lovleen remembers chasing Kulfi down the road wearing the same costume. Lovleen yells at everyone and asks who brought the mannequin to scare her.

Jazz explains his plan to Sikandar

Jazz walks in and Lovleen asks everyone to leave. Once everyone is gone, Jazz taunts Sikandar and says that he feels sorry for Sikandar’s condition. He tells Sikandar that he has organised a musical night, where Lovleen is expected to announce that he is the 50% partner of SSG Records Ltd. He tells Sikandar that he will be an active member of the company from then on. As Jazz leaves and sits in his car, his aide informs him that the arrangements for the night have been made. He tells the aide that as Sikandar goes on the stage, he will be killed.

In the house, Tauji gives Lovleen some halwa and tells her to give it to Gunjan as it is her birthday. Lovleen takes a look at the halwa while asking Tauji if he has mixed something in it. After Lovleen leaves, Chalu remembers putting a GPS tracker in the box containing the halwa. She assures Tauji that the plan will work and that they will rescue Gunjan soon. Sikandar gets emotional with Amyra and Kulfi while telling them and the team about Jazz’s plan.

