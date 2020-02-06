'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update February 5: Jazz's Plan Revealed

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala airs on Star Plus and stars Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma as well as Anjali Anand in pivotal roles. The show first aired on March 19, 2018. In February 3 episode, the concert hosted by Jazz is in full swing. Lovleen with her team enters the venue with Kulfi and her team right behind her. Jazz greets Lovleen who apologises saying that the ‘freeloaders’ won’t stay back.

She points at Kulfi’s team to call him a freeloader. Jazz reassures her that she won’t see them tomorrow. Amyra gets angry after hearing what Jazz said, but she controls her anger somehow. Sikandar is taken on the stage by Jazz to honour him for his contribution for SSG Records Ltd.

ALSO READ: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Written Update February 4: Sikandar Plots Against Lovleen

Jazz's plan revealed

Jazz fixes the electric fuse and puts a timer on it. He then tells his aide that when the timer goes off, electric currents will pass through the steel plates that are under Sikandar’s chair and he will be electrocuted. Meanwhile, two kids try to enter the venue as they think they’ll get to hear Sikandar sing. They discuss amongst themselves that they will enter as Sikandar’s daughter’s friends. Kulfi spots them and asks them who they are. They tell her that they are friends of Sikandar’s children. She thinks they are Amyra’s friends.

When asked they say they are Amyra’s friends, but when Amyra comes she says she doesn’t recognise them. The kids then say that they are Kulfi’s friends, to which Kulfi says that she doesn’t know them. They accept the truth and tell Kulfi and Amyra that their mother was Sikandar’s fan and hence they have come to see Sikandar sing. Amyra tells them that Sikandar won’t be singing and Kulfi says that he is in trouble. The kids encourage Kulfi to fight for her father. Kulfi in return allows them to go sit for the concert.

ALSO READ: 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update February 4: Sikandar Reveals The Truth

Jazz’s aides discuss that once Sikandar is electrocuted on the stage, they will remove the wire and the timer immediately. Sukhi Mama hears this and gets worried for Sikandar’s life. Goons see him sneaking on them and abduct him. He is locked up in a room by the goons.

Chalu and her team, on the other hand, reach the storeroom after following the GPS tracker. They understand that Gunjan is kept in the storeroom by Lovleen. They play the police siren, which scares away the goons. Chalu rescues Gunjan. Back in the concert hall, Amyra and Kulfi hear Jazz’s plan. When he notices that the girls have heard his plan, he sends his goons to kidnap them and lock them in a room as well.

ALSO READ: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Written Update January 31 | Lovleen Challenges Kulfi

ALSO READ: 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update January 30: Lovleen Is Suspicious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.