Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Written Update For February 6, 2020: Lovleen Is Exposed

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala airs on Star Plus and stars Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma as well as Anjali Anand in pivotal roles. The show first aired on March 19, 2018. In the February 6 episode, Chalu, along with Jantar and Mantar, reaches the storeroom where Gunjan is kept by Lovleen. She is tied to a chair with chains and has a cloth in her mouth, which prevents her from speaking.

When the cloth is removed, Gunjan tells everyone that as soon as they opened the door, the timer has begun. She reveals that within 5 minutes the door will close and her chair will blow up. Jantar and Mantar try to take the chains off her, while Chalu tells them to hurry up. When there are only 10 seconds remaining, they free Gunjan from the chair. Just as they leave, the door gets locked behind them and the chair blows up.

Kulfi and Mayra are locked up inside the room by the goons. They knock and plead to open the door, but the goons tell them that no one can hear their voice. Lovleen starts looking for Amyra, Beauty also tells her that she hasn’t seen Amyra anywhere. Lovleen tries to go look for her when Jimmy swoops in and tells her that he has sent Amyra with his driver.

He tells her to relax and announce their partnership with SSG Records Ltd. Kulfi and Amyra are trying to find a way out when they find pepper spray in the room. Kulfi calls for the goons, telling them that her sister has fallen ill, once they open the door and rush in, they spray the pepper spray in the goon’s eyes and escape. They run to the fuse room and switch the electric timer off.

Kulfi saves Sikandar

Jimmy enters and says that he knew the girls would do something like this so he came back to check. He switches the time on again. Amyra finds a sword and points it at him. She asks Kulfi to run and save Sikandar. Kulfi obliges and runs away to save their father.

In the main hall, Lovleen is on the stage giving her speech and says that her beloved husband is unable to take care of the SSG Records Ltd so she will be taking over. Just as the chair is about to get the electric current, Kulfi runs to her father and pulls him away. They both fall on the ground and Sikandar sees that his chair was rigged.

Lovleen is exposed

Lovleen acts shocked and ask people to help Sikandar up. Sikandar says that he doesn’t need anyone’s help and that he can help himself. Lovleen notices that Chalu, Jantar and Mantar bring Gunjan in the main hall as well. Sikandar’s doctor, Dr. Jacob also comes to the hall.

Sikandar gets up and tells everyone that Lovleen tried to disable him permanently by giving him injections. He also tells everyone how Lovleen abducted Gunjan and blackmailed Tauji, he tells them about Dr. Jacob’s abduction as well. He then says that Lovleen along with Jimmy tried to loot his company SSG Records Ltd. He finally revealed that he has kept his company for his two daughters Kulfi and Amyra Singh Gill.

