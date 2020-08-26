'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' Fame Gia Manek Aka Gopi Bahu Reacts To Rasode Me Kaun Tha Video

‘Rasode Me Kaun Tha', the rap version of Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu's conversation in much-acclaimed television show Saath Nibhana Saathiya has taken the internet by storm. The auto-tuned video is loved by fans, viewers and netizens and there have also been many memes around it. Now, television actor Gia Manek who essays the role of Gopi Bahu in the show is overjoyed with a dialogue from the show turning into a popular meme.

During an interview with SpotboyE, Gia said that when she saw the video for the first time she was surprised and thought to herself ‘ki aise scene ke saath kuch aisa bhi ho sakta hai.’ She added that she feels extremely grateful that she got an opportunity to be part of such a popular show and also got to play an iconic character. She also went on to say that even after 9-10 years, scenes from the show are getting viral and that is a big compliment for her. She also revealed that she is enjoying it immensely.

Recently, Rupal Patel had also reacted to the popularity her dialogue has been garnering several years after the show aired. She revealed to the portal that she was pleasantly surprised and was also shocked. She added that she could never imagine that her dialogues can turn into a rap song.

She also said that ever since the dialogue has been going viral, she has been getting so many warm and appreciative messages. Rupal added that many fans, friends and family members have been calling and congratulating her. She added that even Smriti Irani shared the music video on her social media handle and she was humbled and honoured. She is very grateful to almighty and also to Star Plus for giving her this opportunity.

About the rap song

The song was created by Yashraj Mukhate, an internet sensation who took on a dramatic dialogue between Kokilanben, Rashi, and Gopi bahu and gave it a fun and upbeat twist with the right beats and melody. The song was shared by famous personalities from Bollywood like Anurag Kashyap while a few others left a comment on his production. A variety of joke pages on social media have selected the video, as they found the video to be funny and catchy to a large extent. Take a look at the Instagram video on Yahsraj Mukhate here.

