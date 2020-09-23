Gia Manek And Rahul Vaidya To Be Among 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestants?

Fans of Saath Nibhana Saathiya's 'Gopi Bahu' aka Gia Manek and Indian Idol finalist Rahul Vaidya may have a reason to celebrate as the duo is all set to be seen in the much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 14. According to recent reports, it is revealed that Gia Manek and Rahul Vaidya will star in Bigg Boss 14 and will get locked in the Bigg Boss house.

Recently a source revealed to the indianexpress.com that talks about Gia and Rahul entering the BB14 house were happening for a long time. It is also reported that the duo recently signed their contracts with the show. Apart from the duo, actor Eijaz Khan will also most likely to be seen as one of the Bigg Boss contestants.

The source also revealed that the celebrities have already begun the self-quarantine process. It is added the contestant has been put up in different hotels so that they also don’t find out who their co-housemates are. The report added that the celebs have also been shooting for their introductory videos and performance for the premiere night. This season, Bigg Boss 14 would be consisting of 12 contestants entering the house.

About Gia Manek

Gia Manek rose to fame with her performance in Saath Nibhana Saathiya where she essayed the role of Gopi bahu. She also starred in shows like Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke, Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Jeanie Aur Juju and more. And seems like BB will not be the actor’s first reality show, Gia also went on to participate in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaja Jaa. And fans are super excited to see the actor in the Bigg Boss house.

About the show and other contestants

According to reports from SpotboyE, the celebs who will be seen as Bigg Boss 14 contestants are Jasmin Bhasin, Akanksha Puri, Aly Goni, Naina Singh, Jaan Sanu, and others. Former contestants of Bigg Boss may also be expected to be part of the upcoming reality show. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all safety precautions will be taken and the contestants will also be quarantined for a few days before joining the Bigg Boss house this year. Earlier, the show had to be postponed due to the pandemic, but now it has been announced that the show will take place on October 1 and air its first episode on October 3, 2020.

