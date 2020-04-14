The Debate
'Ramayan': Netizens Become Fans Of Kumbakaran, Share Memes But Also Feel Bad For Him

Television News

As 'Ramayan' returned to TV, netizens loved Kumbakaran after the recent episode. They shared memes but also felt bad for him over his sacrifice for Raavan.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Ramayan': Netizens become fans of Kumbakaran, share memes but also feel bad for him

Ramayan has been around for centuries, and many have heard the tales of its various characters from their elders, apart from those who have read about it. However, the visual medium seems to be catching the attention of the viewers more, if the recent rerun of the hit TV show Ramayan is anything to go by. The iconic show has left the audience glued to their seats and many regularly take to Twitter to convey their thoughts after the telecast every day.

READ: 'Ramayan': Doordarshan Trolled Sonakshi Sinha With Poll After Episode? Netizens Convinced

As Kumbarakan, played by Nalin Dave, appeared for the first time since the re-telecast of the Ramanand Sagar show, netizens had interesting responses. The character is often known for his affinity for sleep and that made netizens share memes, some of their parents calling their children 'Kumbakaran.' One wished to be able to be like Kumbakaran, ‘forgetting all the negativity’ around and sleep. One connected it to the recent lockdown and how Kumbakaran was the best to learn about staying at home.

Here are the memes:

When Kumbakaran woke up, a user dug out an address of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talking about the ‘Kumbakaran lift yojana.’

However, on a serious note, they were left awestruck and also surprised by his character after watching the episode. One netizen pointed out how he was always known for sleep and food, and not being given due credit for ‘showing the mirror’ to his brother Raavan, and going with him despite knowing he’d die.

Many felt bad for Kumbakaran, because despite giving all the right advice to Raavan, like doing good deeds and pointing out the kidnapping of Sita, he supports his brother.

READ: 'Doordarshan's Rise In TRPs Invites Memes From Twitterati; Check Out The Funniest Ones

One called it the ‘most inspirational’ character of Ramayan. A netizen felt emotional watching the conversation of the brothers, and one rated their brotherhood higher than that of Ram and Lakshman.

READ: 'CEO Prasar Bharti Responds To A User Claiming Doordarshan Is Streaming 'Ramayan' From DVD

One wrote how he always had the misconception that Kumbakaran was a ‘bad guy’ and was left surprised to be proved wrong.

Ramayan has been renewed for telecast since March 28. The show airs on Doordarshan National twice everyday, at 9 am and 9 pm. The rerun has garnered record-breaking TV ratings, the most for a show since 2015.

READ: ''The Jungle Book' Re-run: Mowgli And His Tales Are Back On Doordarshan

 

 

First Published:
