'Ramayan': Netizens become fans of Kumbakaran, share memes but also feel bad for him

Ramayan has been around for centuries, and many have heard the tales of its various characters from their elders, apart from those who have read about it. However, the visual medium seems to be catching the attention of the viewers more, if the recent rerun of the hit TV show Ramayan is anything to go by. The iconic show has left the audience glued to their seats and many regularly take to Twitter to convey their thoughts after the telecast every day.

As Kumbarakan, played by Nalin Dave, appeared for the first time since the re-telecast of the Ramanand Sagar show, netizens had interesting responses. The character is often known for his affinity for sleep and that made netizens share memes, some of their parents calling their children 'Kumbakaran.' One wished to be able to be like Kumbakaran, ‘forgetting all the negativity’ around and sleep. One connected it to the recent lockdown and how Kumbakaran was the best to learn about staying at home.

Here are the memes:

My parents to me when they saw kumbakaran today. pic.twitter.com/dcTfhAHyk3 — Umang chhajed (@umangchhajed) April 13, 2020

Lockdown ka Palan Kaise palan Karna hai Kumbakaran se sikhye, Aaj Sham 9 pm #Ramayan mein — Viswa 🇮🇳 (@Viswa_scm) April 13, 2020

#Ramayana awesome...



Kumbakaran kab uthenge..



Wish I too get sleep like that ..forgetting all negativity around pic.twitter.com/KTdct8ZYyK — संतोष... ModiFIED (@SantoshSridharb) April 13, 2020

When Kumbakaran woke up, a user dug out an address of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talking about the ‘Kumbakaran lift yojana.’

Kumbakaran lift yojana.. He is awake now pic.twitter.com/4wEDrw3PLr — Ramesh Raina (@raina_kp) April 13, 2020

However, on a serious note, they were left awestruck and also surprised by his character after watching the episode. One netizen pointed out how he was always known for sleep and food, and not being given due credit for ‘showing the mirror’ to his brother Raavan, and going with him despite knowing he’d die.

Kumbakaran has not been given his correct due in history especially in modern times. People remember him only for food and sleeping and forget how great he was. Only person who could show mirror to Ravan. Knew he was gonna die & went anyway for his brother. #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/SqU12sL55B — Unsocial_Samosa (@CrazyMidgardian) April 13, 2020

Surprisingly Kumbakaran also tried showing Raavan, the path of righteousness. Choosing to sacrifice his life for his clan, nation. Loved the character truly..#Ramayan #Kumbhkaran — Ne_ha_29 (@Neha2916) April 13, 2020

Many felt bad for Kumbakaran, because despite giving all the right advice to Raavan, like doing good deeds and pointing out the kidnapping of Sita, he supports his brother.

Felt very bad for Kumbakaran. Gives all right advices to Ravan, tells how impo it is to do right work at right time. Reminds him of Ram being non other than Lord Vishnu & Sita being Lord Lakshmi & kidnapping her was a henious act.

But fights for his brother knowing he will die. pic.twitter.com/3MePQ7AS8D — Dr Aishwarya S (@Aish17aer) April 13, 2020

One called it the ‘most inspirational’ character of Ramayan. A netizen felt emotional watching the conversation of the brothers, and one rated their brotherhood higher than that of Ram and Lakshman.

Became emotional listing the 2 brothers discussion of vibhishan and kumkaran... Became fan of kumbakaran. @KyaUkhaadLega @Tejasvi_Surya — nitin prasad (@nitinprasad234) April 13, 2020

The most inspiring character from Ramayana is Kumbakaran. — HarShU mAAmA (@hArshU_mAamA) April 13, 2020

I very strongly believe & rate Brotherhood of Raavan & Kumbakaran above Sri Ram & Laxman; Kumbakaran spoke Righteous, Dharma & Duty was better & great Scholar than Raavan; atlast sacrificed his life for his brother's Ego 🙏😭😢#Ramayan_TheGloryOfIndia @arungovil12 @LahriSunil pic.twitter.com/5gfgrkmNmI — K@nn@n - கண்ணன் 🇮🇳 (@kanswekri) April 13, 2020

One wrote how he always had the misconception that Kumbakaran was a ‘bad guy’ and was left surprised to be proved wrong.

He happened to be a good guy.... Till today I thought he was a bad guy #kumbakaran — Harish Janakiraman (@Harish231) April 13, 2020

Ramayan has been renewed for telecast since March 28. The show airs on Doordarshan National twice everyday, at 9 am and 9 pm. The rerun has garnered record-breaking TV ratings, the most for a show since 2015.

