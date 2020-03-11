'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 11, 2020: Ranbir And Prachi Enjoy Holi Together

Kumkum Bhagya's March 11, 2020, episode starts with Prachi walking into Pragya's room. She sees Pragya asleep and decides to go back to her own room. However, as she leaves, Pragya wakes up and asks her why she is not asleep. Prachi and Pragya then have a heartfelt conversation.

Prachi reveals that she still blames herself for Ranbir's forceful engagement. However, Pragya reassures her and tells her that she was brave. Pragya also praises Prachi for her brilliant plan, even if it failed in the end. Pragya then asks Prachi to tell her what is truly bothering her.

Prachi defects the question and instead asks Pragya to come to the Holi party. Prachi also tells Pragya that she is can easily solve any problem with her wit and intelligence. She then informs Pragya that the party has shifted to Ranbir's house and asks her to come to the Holi celebrations. Pragya finally agrees to come to the Holi party but states that her one condition is that she will not play Holi.

The next day, Vikram, Ranbir, and the rest of the family prepare for Holi. Abhi arrives at the party once it begins and gets annoyed when his jacket gets messed up with colour. Abhi then goes to a room inside the house to get changed. There, he meets Meera, who helps him change and get ready. At that moment, Abhi starts to miss Pragya and wishes that he was with her.

Pragya also arrives at the Holi Party and starts reminiscing about her old days with Abhi. She greets Ranbir's family and then goes to meet Meera. Later, Prachi meets Ranbir and the two share a romantic moment. Suddenly, Prachi leaps forward and smears colour all over Ranbir's face. She then starts dancing and challenges Ranbir to put colour on her. A determined Ranbir then runs after her and they celebrate Holi together.

