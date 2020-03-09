Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 09, 2020: Ranbir Forced To Get Engaged To Maya

Kumkum Bhagya's March 09, 2020, begins with Pallavi refusing to believe that her son, Ranbir, is already married to an unknown woman. Ranbir tries to calm her down and make her understand his plan indirectly. But when she refuses to listen, he hugs her and quickly whispers to her that the woman is actually Prachi in disguise.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 09, 2020

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 05, 2020: The wedding day begins

After learning about the plan, Pallavi tries to play along and tells Ranbir and Prachi to head home so that they can solve this problem. However, Mr Choubey stops them and orders Ranbir to marry Maya, as he gave his word to do so. Ranbir and Prachi then start to worry when he asks Prachi to reveal her face. However, just before their plan can get ruined, women activists from an NGO show up. The activists then demand an end to the wedding.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 03, 2020: Mr Choubey threatens Ranbir's family

The women from the NGO claim that they support Prachi and that if the wedding continues, they will riot. Prachi then states that she has no issues with Maya, but if she continues with the marriage then she will place a curse on her. Maya's mother pulls her away from the crowd and tells her to break the engagement. She says that she does not want Maya to get cursed and that this marriage is more trouble than its worth.

However, Mr Choubey overhears their conversation and butts in. He commands Maya to marry Ranbir and tells her that this wedding will go on no matter what. Maya's father then calls the entire family to the main hall, where he tells them his solution. He states that Ranbir's 'wife' can get married to Maya's cousin, while Ranbir gets married to Maya. Ranbir tries to quash this suggestion by saying that his 'wife' cannot just be married off to anyone.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 04, 2020: Sarita behen's new plan to save Ranbir

However, Maya realizes something is amiss and quickly pulls off Prachi's disguise. Everyone is shocked to see Prachi's face underneath the ghunghat. At that moment, Pallavi calls up Aaliya and asks her to send for Abhi. Mr Choubey, now certain that Ranbir is not really married, announces that the engagement will continue. Despite the disapproval from Ranbir's family and Prachi, Mr Choubey forces Ranbir to put on the engagement ring.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 6, 2020: Prachi pretends to be Ranbir's wife

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.