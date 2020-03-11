Kumkum Bhagya March 11, 2020 Promo: Prachi And Ranbir Celebrate Holi Together

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show already has over 1000 episodes and is still airing on Zee TV. The promo for March 11, 2020's episode, was shared online recently and showcases Prachi and Ranbir enjoying Holi together.

Kumkum Bhagya March 11, 2020 Promo

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 6, 2020: Prachi pretends to be Ranbir's wife

The upcoming Kumkum Bhagya episode will be a Holi special episode. You can watch the promo for free on Zee5's official streaming platform. In the promo for March 11, 2020's episode, Prachi tells Pragya that she will attend the Holi party so that she can break Maya and Ranbir's engagement. Later, Prachi and Ranbir share a romantic moment during the Holi party. Prachi suddenly leaps at Ranbir and smears his face with Holi colours. Prachi then starts dancing with joy and Ranbir looks at her in surprise.

Kumkum Bhagya March 10, 2020 recap

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 04, 2020: Sarita behen's new plan to save Ranbir

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Aliya worries over Rhea, as she refused to leave her room after Ranbir's engagement. Prachi then tells Pragya that her plan failed at the engagement. However, Prachi reveals that she has another opportunity to save Ranbir in the upcoming Holi party.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 05, 2020: The wedding day begins

Pragya refuses to play Holi and says that she will not join Prachi at the Holi party. Abhi tells Vikram that he has a plan to break apart Ranbir's forced engagement. He asks Vikram to call over Maya's parents for the Holi party. Abhi then reveals that he will not be celebrating Holi, just like Pragya. Abhi and Pragya start to miss each other once again. Later, Ranbir calls Prachi and asks her to come to his Holi party and also tells her to ignore Maya.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 09, 2020: Ranbir forced to get engaged to Maya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.