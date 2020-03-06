Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 6, 2020: Prachi Pretends To Be Ranbir's Wife

Kumkum Bhagya's March 6 episode begins with Ranbir arriving at the engagement venue. Soon, his entire family, including Vikram and Pallavi, arrive at the function as well. However, none of them participate in the preparations for the engagement ceremony as they are against the marriage.

Ranbir looks for Prachi but is unable to find her. He then realises that she is late and gets worried. He does not spot Dimple either, which further aggravates him. Meanwhile, Prachi is at Dimple's house and learns that she has gone out for a shoot. Prachi quickly calls her and asks her to come to the wedding. Dimple promises to be there at the right time.

Prachi gets worried that Maya and Ranbir will get married before Dimple arrives at the scene. At the ceremony, Maya pulls Ranbir aside and reveals to him that she actually loves him. She tells him that she really does want to marry him. However, when she asks Ranbir if he loves her too, he avoids the question. Soon, Maya's father asks Ranbir and Maya to come to the main hall. There he commands them to exchange rings to finalise the marriage. Ranbir and Aaryan start to panic as Prachi and Dimple have still not arrived at the scene.

However, Prachi arrives at the engagement in a ghunghat. She then disrupts the engagement and tells everyone that she is Ranbir's wife. Ranbir pulls her away to a secluded room and learns of Prachi's new plan. As Dimple was taking too long to show up at the scene, Prachi decided that she herself would become Ranbir's fake wife. Ranbir likes the new plan and introduces Prachi as his real wife.

Everyone is shocked to learn that Ranbir is already married. Maya's father is furious at this revelation and demands to know the truth. Even Ranbir's mother, Pallavi, starts to have a panic attack. She commands Prachi to remove her ghunghat and tell her the truth, as she cannot believe that her son is already married to an unknown woman.

