Kumkum Bhagya March 13, 2020 Preview: Abhi-Pragya Reunite At Holi Party

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. After completing more than 1000 episodes, the show is still ruling the BARC charts. Kumkum Bhagya is known for its iconic jodi of Abhi and Pragya. After the show had a spin-off, the duo is seen staying away from each other, however, the latest preview of Kumkum Bhagya gives a hint that the audience may finally see Pragya and Abhi meeting each other.

Kumkum Bhagya preview

In the last episode, the audience witnessed Prachi enjoying the festival of Holi with Ranbir. Both of them also give a beautiful dance performance. Maya sees the two together and gets jealous. Meanwhile, Pragya and Meera meet in the kitchen and the former asks her why she didn’t play Holi. Pragya reveals that the one she played Holi with is not with her anymore.

The duo ends up talking about the men they love without the knowledge that they both are talking about the same person that is Abhi. When Abhi passes by the kitchen, he hears Pragya’s voice and goes to see who is in the kitchen.

Also Read| 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 11, 2020: Ranbir and Prachi enjoy Holi together

Pragya accidentally drops a bowl and goes down to pick it, Abhi who went to the kitchen cannot see Pragya. On the other hand, Pragya helps Ranbir and Prachi by asking them to get Maya drunk on bhaang and get her to confess the truth.

Also Read|Kumkum Bhagya March 11, 2020 Promo: Prachi and Ranbir celebrate Holi together

In the latest preview, someone throws colour on Abhi, in return, he picks up a tray of colours and throws it towards the person who put colour on him. The colour covers Pragya’s face. Abhi rushes to her to apologise while Pragya covers her face with her hand. Abhi realises that he is looking at Pragya. It would be interesting for the audience to see if Abhi and Pragya will finally meet again.

Also Read| 'Kumkum Bhagya' March 12, 2020 Preview: Meera To Find Out Abhi And Pragya's Relationship?

Also Read| Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 12, 2020: Pragya plans to get Maya drunk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.