Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 12, 2020: Pragya Plans To Get Maya Drunk

Kumkum Bhagya's March 12, 2020, episode begins with Prachi smearing Ranbir's face with colour and then running away. Ranbir catches up with her and then throws colours at her face. The two then start dancing together and enjoy the Holi celebrations thanks to each other's company.

Mr Choubey arrives at the Holi party and is enraged when he spots Prachi in Ranbir's arms. Later, Pragya goes inside the house to meet Meera. Meera is surprised to see her and accidentally spills water on her dress. However, Pragya is not annoyed and is instead curious about who Meera was thinking about. Meera defects Pragya's questions and smiles before leaving.

Meanwhile, Abhi changes his clothes and gets ready to meet Mr Choubey. However, before Abhi can arrive at the party, Mr Choubey gets an important call and prepares to leave. Vikram gets worried and hopes that Abhi can make it to the party before Mr Choubey leaves.

At the same time, Prachi sees Maya walking towards Ranbir. Prachi then purposely trips Maya and she falls to the ground. As she gets up, Prachi mocks her and tells her to return to her family. Meanwhile, Pragya and Meera start talking about the people they love. Abhi crosses the kitchen door and overhears Pragya's voice. However, when he walks to the kitchen, Pragya drops a bowl and bends down to pick it up. Abhi fails to see Pragya and then leaves the house to go to the party.

Later, Pragya and Meera also decide to go to the party. On the way, they spot Maya along with her father, Mr Coubey. Pragya overhears their conversation and realises that Maya is badmouthing Prachi in front of Mr Choubey. Maya tells her father that Prachi is trying to steal Ranbir away from her. She also adds that Prachi must be stopped, otherwise she will break apart the engagement. Pragya then goes to Prachi and gives her a new plan. Pragya tells Prachi to get Maya drunk on Bhang to force a confession out of her. Prachi and Ranbir agree with the plan and prepare to get Maya drunk.

