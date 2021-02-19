'Kumkum Bhagya' 19 Feb Written Update: Pragya Fights The Goons, Digvijay Shoots Abhi

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Abhi and Pragya escape from the forest and reach a cliff, Digvijay's men surround them and start hitting Mehra. Purab gets lost in the jungle and once again reaches the same spot from where he had begun looking for his brother. Pragya brings out the powers in her and fights for her husband's life. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 19 February 2021 written update.

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 19 episode, one of the goons hits Abhi with the rod and he falls on the ground. While he gets unconscious, Pragya holds the sticks and hits all the goons fearlessly. She further tells them to leave from there as she will not spare anyone who harms her husband. Digvijay's men get scared of her new avatar and run away. Soon, she sprinkles water on Abhi and asks him to get up. After he does so, the duo walks towards the forest to find a way back home.

Purab, on the other hand, feels sad that he cannot find his brother. He, along with the inspector, comes back to the same place and meets Dadi and Aliya. When Dadi asks him about it, he says that someone punctured his bike and that they couldn't find the two lovebirds. The moment Abhi and Pragya walk ahead, Digvijay's men once again gather near them. This time, Digvijay also accompanies them with a gun. The duo fights them all but cannot fight Digvijay. Soon, he shoots Abhi and he falls off from the cliff, leaving Pragya devastated. Digvijay rejoices in his victory and informs her that he had to die.

Pragya runs down and asks Abhi to wake up but in vain. She tells Digvijay to not speak a word against her husband as they all might counter-attack him. She also tells him that Abhi will hit back and there will be no one to save him. Digvijay laughs and leaves the duo to die in the forest.

