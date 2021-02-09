'Kumkum Bhagya' 9 Feb 2021 Written Update: Abhi-Pragya Attend Neha's Sangeet Festivities

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Abhi and Pragya reach Neha's farmhouse, the police request the duo to switch off their phones. The Panditji arrives home and requests Dadi to arrange some rituals, however, Aliya urges the Panditji to leave as soon as possible. Digvijay's officers bump into the real officers and threaten them. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 9 February 2021 written update.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 9 episode, Digvijay's fake police lock-up Abhi and Pragya in his farmhouse and asks them to attend his sister, Neha's, sangeet. The duo feels safe that they're far away from the goons, unaware of the fact that they're trapped in Digvijay's plan. Neha's family arranges a room for them and also gives them new clothes to be a part of the festivities. Abhi warms his lady love in his arms and also shares an emotional moment with her in the room.

Purab calls the duo to check up on their health. Dad and Buaji are elated after knowing that the lovebirds are safe. While the family rejoices Abhi-Pragya's reunion, Aliya decides to make a new plan. She also threatens the Panditji to leave and asks him to not perform any rituals in their house. She says it's better to give him some money and let him go. Buaji asks Dadi how they're bearing the brunt of Aliya, to which, the latter says they have to as they don't have a choice that she's Abhi's sister.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To Beats Of Preity-Hrithik's Hit Song In Kashmir, Watch The Video

Also Read | 'Kuch Toh Hai' Feb 7 Written Update: Priya Reveals Her Super Powers & Escapes From College

At the farmhouse, Pragya dresses up in a pretty red dress and leaves Abhi swooning. When the Delhi police officers catch hold of Digvijay's men, their main head goon traps them all and also traps the innocent officers. Digvijay's men also keep a keen eye on Abhi's conversations with Purab. Digvijay rejoices as the duo has nowhere to go now. Pragya, on the other hand, worries about Abhi's safety and health. However, he tells her to not worry about anything and tells her that they're in the safest place.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' 8 Feb Written Update: Digvijay Challenges Police, Threatens To Kill Abhi

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor Drops Dance Bloopers With Her 'favs', Thanks Them For Being 'patient'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.