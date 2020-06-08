'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Naina Singh To Leave The Show For This Reason, Read More

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling the television screens for over 6 years now. The TRP of this show has been high due to the plotline that is kept the fans intrigued over the years. However, the lead cast of the show will be seeing a change one of its lead cast very soon as one of the led actors from the show will be leaving the show.

It was reported that Naina Singh who plays the role of Reha will be leaving the show. She was seen in the role of Pragya (played by Sriti) and Abhi’s (played by Shabir) daughter in Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Naina Singh to leave the show?

It was recently reported by a media portal that Naina Singh has left the show back in February. The same report also suggests that the star has not made an announcement about the same so far. Furthermore, it was reported that the Splitsvilla 10 winner left the show as she is not happy with the role she is playing. Naina Singh also added that she has got some good offers under her belt and will be working on them.

Apart from this, another media portal has reported that Naina Singh will be replaced by Maera Mishra. Maera Mishra has been seen in shows like Bahu Begum and Maharaj Ki Jai Ho. No official statement has been made by any of the stars in regard to this yet.

While in quarantine, Naina Singh has been quite active on her social media and has been sharing a post for her fans. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a post where she was seen in a unique look. She asked her fans about how she looks. She simply captioned the picture and wrote "Thoughts?". Take a look at the post here.

Before this, she also wrote a heartfelt message for her not dear friend Akash Choudhary. In the post, she shared several pictures of both of them getting crazy over each other. In the picture, Akash is seen in a blue t-shirt and white jeans. Whereas Naina is seen in a baby pink crop top and a blue denim pant.

In the caption of the post, Naina wrote "Who would have thought ??? @iakashchoudhary and I be best friends ??? 3 years back we met and disliked each other !!!

And now he is covering my belly fat.!!! Swipe and swipe to see !! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£". Take a look at the post here.

(Photo: Naina's Instagram)

