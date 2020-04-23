Shikha Singh Aka Aaliya From 'Kumkum Bhagya' Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child

Shikha Singh became largely popular for her negative role as Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya. The actor recently surprised her fans by sharing the news of her pregnancy on social media. Shikha Singh will be soon welcoming her first child with her husband, Karan Shah.

Shikha Singh expecting her first child

Shikha Singh’s husband took to social media to share with fans that the couple is expecting their first baby. He shared the news in a hilarious post exclaiming that their dog is not very happy now that his peace will be “ruined”. The caption read as, “Us: Yayyy. Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do”.

Check out Karan Shah’s announcement about Shikha Singh’s pregnancy here:

The Kumkum Bhagya actor also shared a few pictures on her social media. Since then fans have been dropping in their congratulatory messages for the couple. Shikha Singh, on the other hand, looks gorgeous with the pregnancy glow.

Take a look at Shikha Singh’s post here:

Shikha Singh mentioned in a recent interview that the newest member of their family is due in June. She also added that the couple had planned on this a long time ago. She also added that even her production house of Kumkum Bhagya had agreed on her leave from April.

But since the coronavirus has put a stall on all shoots, Shikha Singh has been resting inside her house since March. She also mentioned that due to the lockdown even her husband is back home with her. Her family was supposed to fly down to the city to be with her during the pregnancy. However, that could not be done. Shikha Singh mentioned that the couple is taking online classes to maintain extra-care during this special time.

