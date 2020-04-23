'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Vin Rana Shocked To Find A Tinder Profile Using His Pictures

Television actor Vin Rana who is known for his role of Nakul in Mahabharat which aired from 2013-2014. Actor Vin Rana is currently essaying the role of Purab in the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya.

Recently, the actor is in the headlines because he was shocked to find out that someone had used his pictures for a fake Tinder profile. However, Tinder is a dating app while Vin Rana is a happily married man.

The actor was informed about this account by one of his fans. Vin Rana, in an interview with a media publication, spoke about this incident. He said that he came to know about the fake account through his fan. He also said that the account mentioned that he is from New York and is pretending to be the CEO of a consulting company.

Vin Rana said that he was thankful that he came to know about the fake profile as it was being misused. The actor also said that he shared the screenshots of the fake profile on his Instagram account to alert his fans.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Completes 6 Years; Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha Thank Fans For All The Love

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Ashish Gokhale Gets Back To His Duty As Doctor Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Here is a look at the screenshots of the fake profile that Vin Rana shared

Recently, Kumkum Bhagya actor Vin Rana took the internet by storm as he posted his post-workout selfie on his Instagram account. Check out Vin Rana's selfie below.

On the work front, Vin Rana is all set to make his digital debut with ZEE 5 Original revenge drama series Poison 2. The series is also featuring Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Lakshmi, Pooja Chopra, Zain Imam, Vin Rana, Asmita Sood, Rahul Dev and Taher Shabbir in the pivotal roles. Poison 2 is scheduled to premiere on April 30 on ZEE 5.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Star Shabir Ahluwalia Styles His Children's Hair Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actors Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia Share Pictures Of Their Quarantine Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.