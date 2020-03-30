'Kumkum Bhagya' Actors Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia Share Pictures Of Their Quarantine Time

The novel coronavirus has gotten people from all walks of life to quarantine themselves. From celebrities to politicians, everyone is seen majorly following the government rules and have found comfort within their homes. Bollywood actors and even TV actors from shows like Kumkum Bhagya have discontinued shoots for a while. Read on to know more details about what Kumkum Bhagya actors are doing in quarantine

What are actors Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia doing in quarantine?

Actors including Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh and many more are seen spending some quality time while quarantining. Sriti Jha took to her social media account to share pictures of herself reading books and going down the memory lane. Fans have commented, asking for more such interesting posts.

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife also shared pictures and videos of them having fun during the quarantine. Shabir Ahluwalia's wife Kanchi took to her social media account to share pictures and videos. She posted pics of them giving their kids a makeover and playing some games with them.

Shabir Ahluwalia's wife Kanchi took to her social media account to share pictures of them cooking with their kids and playing games. She also shared pictures of her kids painting and having some chill time. Actors like Sriti Jha and Shikha Singh also took down memory lane to share their childhood pictures.

