'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | March 24: Pallavi Learns That Ranbir Loves Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya's March 24, 2020, episode starts with Maya asking Prachi if she loves Ranbir. Prachi replies by saying that she does not love Ranbir. However, Ranbir calls out her lie and tells Maya that Prachi does love him, but she is just too afraid to accept it. He then tells Maya that if they get married, they would not be in a happy relationship, as Ranbir would always pine after Prachi.

Ranbir tells Maya that if they get married, three lives will be ruined. He then asks her to break the marriage and tells her that he cannot live without Prachi. While Ranbir confesses his love for Prachi, Beeji and Pallavi come to the mall and overhear him. Beeji is overjoyed to hear Ranbir's confession while Pallavi is confused, as she thought Ranbir loved Rhea.

Pallavi then remembers that Rhea does love Ranbir and gets worried, as she fears that the upcoming drama will be unbearable. Maya tells Ranbir that she does not want to marry him, but her father, Mr Choubey is forcing her to. Ranbir and Prachi then try to think of a new plan to get rid of Mr Choubey.

Meanwhile, Pragya is cleaning her room when she finds an old photo of Abhi in her cupboard. After picking up the photo, Pragya starts missing Abhi and wishes that she was with him. At the same time, Abhi also finds a photo of Pragya in his house. Abhi then picks up the photo and starts missing Pragya. The two think about each other and wonder if they will ever meet again.

Back at the mall, Beeji and Pallavi discuss Ranbir's confession. While Beeji is delighted that Ranbir loves Prachi, Pallavi is still uncertain. Beeji then calls up Prachi's house and gets in contact with Sarita behen. She then tells Sarita about Ranbir's confession and reveals that Ranbir and Prachi are in love.

