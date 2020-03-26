Kumkum Bhagya And Kundali Bhagya To Be Replaced With This Show, Makers Announce

Several television shows have stopped production amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The makers of many shows have gone into self-isolation including the cast and crew. Many daily soaps have exhausted the episodes that were shot as they have already appeared on television. Many channels have already begun re-runs of shows until April 15 or till things return to normalcy.

Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya to be replaced with THIS show, makers announce

Ekta Kapoor recently announced that a popular series from ALT Balaji will appear on Zee TV and replace popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. The show is expected to be Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. This show is expected to replace the daily soaps as per a post made on Instagram by the makers.

Ekta Kapoor herself took to Instagram to announce the telecast of the new show. In the Instagram post, Ekta Kapoor addressed that everyone is indeed in tough times, she assured her viewers that everyone will get through this eventually. She then said that the makers are unable to make more episodes of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. She added that it is due to this reason she has turned to their online platform to replace these shows in the popular 9-10 pm slot.

Ekta Kapoor mentioned that instead of Karan and Preeta or Pragya and Abhi from Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, viewers will get to see Tipsy and Karan. Ekta Kapoor then added that they cannot do anything but help to entertain their viewers in such times of distress. Ekta Kapoor then closed her caption by saying that she is happy to present a gem of a show from their library to the viewers. She later urged her fans to stay indoors and stay safe.

