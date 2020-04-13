'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Ashish Gokhale Gets Back To His Duty As Doctor Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the upsetting conditions of people getting affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, there are many people who are contributing in the best way possible so as to extend a hand for help. Be it a common man or the celebrity fraternity, everyone is trying their best to help the people in whatever way it can be possible.

Recently, Kumkum Bhagya actor Ashish Gokhale took an initiative to volunteer as a doctor in the hospital as he holds a doctor’s degree. In an interview with news agency PTI, Ashish Gokhale said that before lockdown, he used to go for shoots during the day time and in the night he to go to a multi-specialty hospital.

He further said that he last shot for a TV show on March 14 and he misses being on the sets and added that the moment between ‘roll, camera and action’ was magical. Ashish Gokhale further added that he is in the role of Dr. Ashish Gokhale now and doesn't have to take effort to be in this role.

Ashish Gokhale stated that he is a trained physician and he had studied and practiced for five and a half years. He said, “Because of the Coronavirus, I am into this 24x7. I want to save people. I want to help in curing this virus."

Speaking about doctors, he said, “Doctors are real heroes. They are the front workers today, they are risking their lives. Now the doctor is God. I remember whenever I would introduce myself as Dr. Ashish, people would say not-so-good things about doctors. There is an opinion that doctors fool patients to undergo several tests just for money. It was a thankless job. After a few days when everything is sorted, doctors will again be treated the way they were earlier."

In a video shared by Ashish Gokhale, he answered some of the questions asked by his fans. He informed about COVID-19 being a curable disease and what precautions are necessary when you are going out of the house. He also urged his fans to stay home and take proper precautions.

