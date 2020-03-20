'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 20: Ranbir Proposes Prachi Again

Kumkum Bhagya's March 20, 2020, episode starts with Ranbir calling Prachi. However, Prachi refuses to pick up his call. Shahana asks her why she is not picking up her phone, but Prachi avoids her and goes to her room.

Ranbir gets annoyed when Prachi ignores his calls. So he goes to her house and rings the bell. Prachi opens the door and is shocked to see him. Ranbir then enters the house and tells Prachi that he is there to take her with him. Sarita behen takes Shahana with her to give Ranbir and Prachi some privacy.

Prachi then tells Ranbir that she does not want to talk to him. Ranbir refuses to leave and the two have an argument. Shahana wonders why Prachi is so angry, but Sarita behen tells her that there is no love without arguments. After a while, Prachi asks Ranbir if he remembers anything during the time he was drunk.

Ranbir reveals that he remembers proposing to Prachi. She then asks him if he was serious. Ranbir tells her that he was and that he truly loves her. He tells her that he could not help falling in love with her as she was too perfect. However, Ranbir tells her that even if he loves her, he will not hate her if she rejects him. He adds that he does not want to force her and that it is her choice.

Prachi is glad that he is not forcing her to accept his love and tells him that if he was forceful she would have abandoned him. At that moment, Ranbir remembers the conversation he had with Aryan. Ranbir had told Aryan that he would go slow and would not force Prachi, as he could bear her rejection but not her leaving his life. Ranbir then tells Prachi that he has a new plan to get rid of Maya.

He takes Prachi to the mall where he is supposed to meet Mr Choubey. Ranbir then tells Prachi that she has to become his lover to shoo away Maya's family. When Maya and her parents arrive, Ranbir pretends to accidentally meet Prachi at the mall. Then, when Mr Choubey asks him what his favourite colour is, Ranbir asks Prachi for her favourite colour. Prachi says that her favourite colour is black, after which Ranbir tells Mr Choubey, that from now on even his favourite colour is black. Maya's parents are visibly upset with Ranbir's flirty behaviour.

