'Kumkum Bhagya' Dec 2 2020 Spoiler: Will Abhi Give Into Rhea's Demands And Marry Meera?

Zee TV's daily soap Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for more than five years now. The show which has a massive fan following stars Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. The plot of the show revolves around the love story of Pragya and Abhi and their two daughters. In Kumkum Bhagya Dec 1 episode, Rhea is disturbed after learning the truth about Pragya and does not want to accept Pragya and Prachi. Meanwhile, Abhi calls up Prachi and wants to talk to her, but the conversation does not happen. On the other hand, Ranvir leaves his home and his mother gets a stroke. Here's what will happen in Kumkum Bhagya December 2, 2020, Spoiler.

Kumkum Bhagya December 2, 2020, Spoiler

In this episode, Rhea is about to leave her home, but Abhi stops her. He asks her what's wrong and why is she so disturbed. Rhea tells Abhi that she wants something from him. Abhi says he will sacrifice his life for the sake of his daughter if needed, further asking what she wants from him. Rhea tells Abhi that she wants him to marry Meera Aunty. Will Abhi agree with his daughter and get married to Meera?

On Kumkum Bhagya's episodes so far:

In the recent Kumkum Bhagya's episodes, the story has been intriguing enough to keep the viewers hooked. Rhea comes to know that her own mother Pragya complained against her because of which she landed in jail. Rhea starts hating Pragya and Prachi and breaks her relationship with them. On the other hand, Prachi asks Pragya about her relationship with Rhea. Pragya tells Prachi that Rhea is her real sister. Prachi is shocked to hear this. Meanwhile, Alia tries to separate Abhi and Pragya from each other again. She decides not to let Abhi, Pragya, Prachi and Rhea live together, ever.

