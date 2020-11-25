'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update November 24, 2020: Alia Unveils Her Plan To Mitali

On November 24 episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Alia sends Rhea to jail after filing a fake FIR under Pragya’s name. Abhi pleads Pragya to take back her complaint but she asks him to believe her. Dadi firmly declares that Pragya could never send Rhea to jail. Alia reveals her dirty plan to Mitali.

Kumkum Bhagya written update November 24

The episode begins with Alia accusing Pragya of sending Rhea to jail. She also adds that Pragya only considers Prachi as her daughter. Dadi interrupts and asks Alia to let Pragya speak first. Pragya defending herself announces that she did not file an FIR against Rhea. Calling her fake, Alia asks Pragya to wipe her fake tears and blabbers how Rhea wanted to celebrate this Diwali with her parents but now she is locked up in jail.

Pragya tries to convince Abhi

Pragya moves towards Abhi and explains that no mother could do that to her child. Alia interrupts again suggesting that Pragya is only taking revenge from her family for Kiara’s death. Pragya denies all the allegations and declares that she loves all her daughter's equally. Pragya assures Abhi that she will save Rhea at any cost, but Alia continues the blame game. Frustrated Abhi asks both of them to leave him alone and sits sadly on the staircase.

Abhi asks Pragya to take back her complaint

When Prachi tries to talk to Rhea, her calls get unanswered and hence she calls Pragya explaining that Rhea is still ignoring her. Pragya in tears says that Rhea won’t be able to talk now, she cuts the call saying she will call later. Prachi explains to Saritha and Shahana that Pragya seemed worried on the call. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Abhi goes to Pragya and explains how difficult it was for him to transfer himself from a rockstar to businessman just for Rhea’s happiness. He further asks Pragya to take the complaint back.

Alia discloses her plan to Mitali

In the room, when Mitali asks Alia how did she manage to file an FIR under Pragya’s name, she retorts how she paid a lady to file a complaint. With the lady wearing a mask, the police didn’t recognise it wasn’t Pragya. Alia further says that she can do anything to separate Pragya from Abhi and her entire family. The last line of Alia is heard by Abhi who enters the room uttering that he knew from first that Alia could be behind all this mess.

Rhea cries

Police explain Rhea that her charges would cause her to be locked in Teehar jail. Upon listening that Rhea contemplates if Pragya could really do this to her, flashes of Pragya slapping and scolding her runs through her brain. However, a part of her isn’t yet ready that Pragya would be behind this. Stay tuned for further updates about Kumkum Bhagya.

