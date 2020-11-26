'Kumkum Bhagya' November 27 2020 Spoiler: Rhea Refuses To Accept Her Sister And Her Mother

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining fans for more than five years now and has a massive fan following. The daily soap has Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles and the plot of the show revolves around their love story. In the episode of November 25, 2020, we saw that Alia blamed Pragya of demanding revenge for Kiara. Prachi got worried when she realized that Pragya was upset. Abhi requested Pragya to withdraw her complaint. Meanwhile, Alia confessed that she was the one who got Rhea arrested. Read ahead to know the Kumkum Bhagya November 27 2020 Spoiler.

Kumkum Bhagya November 26 2020 spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya November 26 episode, Ranbeer will leave his family members shocked as he reveals of being already engaged to Prachi. Meanwhile, Prachi will tell Pragya that Rhea has no importance in her life. Pragya will go on to reveal that she is her sister to Prachi, leaving her in utter shock.

Kumkum Bhagya November 27 2020 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya November 27 2020 episode, Abhi realizes about Alia’s grudge towards Pragya. Alia tries to provoke him but he refuses to hear anything against Pragya. Rhea pushes Prachi away saying that she does not consider Prachi as her sister and nor Pragya as her mother.

Kumkum Bhagya so far

Mitali finally managed to convince Abhi that Alia loved both his daughters. Pragya arrived at the police station with Prachi, who said that Rhea did not try to kill her. When Alia arrived there, Pragya and Rhea warned her to stay away from their family.

Pragya was still trying to find the right police station to meet Rhea. Alia crashed her car into Pragya’s rickshaw so that she doesn’t reach to Rhea first. She continued to lie against Pragya and Rhea believes her.

Then, Pragya arrived at the right police station where she comes to know that the FIR against Rhea was filed in Pragya’s name. The police officer got to her attention that the case can be dismissed if Prachi claims that Rhea did not try to kill her. Pragya requests the police officer to let her meet Rhea.

