'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For November 19, 2020: Rhea And Pragya Reconcile

In the Kumkum Bhagya November 19 episode Pragya and Rhea confront each other and eventually have a reconciliation. In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya follows Sanju but is unsuccessful in doing so. Pragya and Rhea have an argument when Rhea confronts her for abandoning her. Alia attempts to Meera and Abhi closer but Baljeet foils her plan. Now read the updates on Kumkum Bhagya latest episode.

'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update of November 19, 2020 episode

The episode begins with Ranbeer running behind Sanju. Ranbeer does catch hold of Sanju and confronts him when Sanju asks him to understand his stand just when Bittu comes Sanju’s rescue on a bike. Sanju sits behind him and the two leave. Ranbeer then gets a call from Prachi asking him to drop her back home when Ranbeer tries telling her about Sanju she interrupts him, and he decides to tell her later. Ranbeer drops Prachi, Sarita ben and Shahana home. Prachi doesn’t invite him inside for which Sarita ben chides her. Shahana invites Ranbeer but he refuses her invite but when Prachi eventually invites him, he agrees to come inside.

Meanwhile, Pragya and Rhea who had gotten into a heated argument earlier are still mad at each other. When Rhea enters the house, Pragya follows her inside and Pragya sees Rhea crying over the argument. Pragya blames herself for Rhea accusations and asks for Rhea’s forgiveness she says, she regrets her decision of leaving her father and not being able to give her a better upbringing. Rhea explains why she was mad at Pragya and how she felt on her birthday’s when she had to celebrate alone. Pragya then reveals to Rhea that she would make cupcakes on every birthday of hers and has collected all the gifts over the years for her. Hearing this Rhea’s heart melts and she forgives Pragya for abandoning her. She asks Pragya to never leave her alone.

Abhi prays for everything to work out between Rhea and Pragya when Baljeet assures him that his prayers won’t go unheard. She decides to go check up on the two and seeing them in a loving embrace makes her emotional. On the other hand, Alia isn’t very happy about this embrace and reconciliation.

Image Credits: @kumkumbhagyazee5 Instagram

