'Kumkum Bhagya' December 11, 2020 Spoiler: Abhi To Cross Paths With Pragya Again?

In Kumkum Bhagya Dec 10 episode, Ranbeer tells Aryan about his whereabouts. He explains Aryan his predicament and expresses his grief to Aryan. Meanwhile, Baljeet tries to console Abhi. Pragya and Abhi are equally hurt by the latter's engagement and they fall asleep on each other's picture. The next morning, Pallavi still does not accept Ranbeer's wedding with Prachi and decides to meet the Mehras.

Sarita takes Pragya to the jeweller while Rhea takes Abhi to shop for his engagement. Pallavi visits the Mehras and Alia tells her about Abhi's engagement with Meera, which leaves the Kohlis surprised. When Abhi comes down for breakfast, Pallavi suggests Ranbeer's marriage with Rhea. Ranbeer remains quiet throughout the event but Rhea agrees to marry him.

Kumkum Bhagya December 11 2020 Spoiler

Kumkum Bhagya December 11 episode, Abhi finds himself in the same store as Pragya and Prachi. He informs the shop owner that Prachi is his daughter. Meanwhile, Prachi argues with a man who misbehaved with her. Abhi mutters Pragya's name while thinking about her and she responds quickly. Her saree gets stuck somewhere and she thinks its Abhi.

Currently on the show Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi is about to get engaged to Meera, as requested by his daughter Rhea. Pragya learns about Abhi's engagement and loses all hope to get back with him ever again. Meanwhile, Ranbeer gets engaged to Prachi but his mother does not accept his relationship. In fact, she has now decided to get Ranbeer married to Rhea.

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic TV show starring Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar and Naina Singh. The show initially followed the love story of Pragya and Abhi portrayed by actors Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia, respectively. Kumkum Bhagya has now taken a leap of twenty years. Post-leap the show follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya’s twin daughters Prachi and Rhea.

