'Kumkum Bhagya' December 9, 2020 Spoiler: Abhi Tells Pragya Why He Wants To Marry Meera

In Kumkum Bhagya Dec 8 episode, Pragya learns about Abhi's engagement with Meera. She is left shattered when she gets to know about it and cries her heart out. Abhi sends Pragya a voice note and tells her that he wants her to come to the engagement so she could stop it from happening. Pragya misunderstands Abhi's words and loses her cool when she meets him. She lashes out at him and cries like a baby on meeting him.

Meanwhile, Dadi tells Aliya and Mitali that Abhi will never be happy with Meera because his happiness lies in Pragya. Aliya insults Dadi and asks her to leave the house if she does not accept Abhi's relationship with Pragya. On the other hand, Ranbeer takes Prachi to meet his mother. When Ranbeer's mother asks Prachi to leave, she tells him about her blood relationship with Rhea. She also tells him that Rhea's mother is Pragya. Ranbeer is shocked with the information he gets and leaves Prachi alone. He feels bad that he had been unknown about the information for so long.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her 'most Embarrassing' Situation Ever; Read Details Here

Kumkum Bhagya December 9 2020 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya December 9 2020 Spoiler, Pragya's heart breaks when she gets to know about Abhi's engagement with Meera. Abhi invites her for the engagement and Pragya agrees to go for the ceremony. Abhi explains Pragya that he's getting engaged to Meera for the sake of Rhea.

Also Read: Christmas She Wrote Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The Christmas Themed Film

He tells her that Meera has taken care of Rhea for the past 20 years and has always been there for her. He says Meera loves Rhea a lot and actually loves her more than her own mother. Pragya tells Abhi that she'll not only attend the wedding but also celebrate his happiness. She tells him that she will be happier than the two of them at their engagement.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' | December 8, 2020 Spoiler: Abhi's Engagement Breaks Pragya's Heart

Also Read: Guru Randhawa Stands In Solidarity With Farmers' Protest; Says 'we're Alive Due To Them'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.