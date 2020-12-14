'Kumkum Bhagya' December 15 2020 Spoiler: Pragya Spills Her Heart Out

In the Kumkum Bhagya Dec 14 episode, Rhea, Pragya, Prachi and Meera face each other at the mall. Pragya thanks Meera for taking care of Rhea like her own child. Meera feels guilty for snatching Abhi from Pragya and gets second thoughts about their marriage. She calls up Alia and tells her about her encounter with Pragya. Meanwhile, the shopkeepers misunderstand Pragya as Abhi's wife and make her try the expensive jewellery.

The men who decide to loot the shop keep an eye on Pragya since she is wearing the most expensive jewellery in the shop. Abhi and Pragya get into a fight in the washroom and also spend a moment together. On the other hand, Ranbir decides to tell Prachi about his wedding with Rhea.

Kumkum Bhagya December 15 2020 Spoiler

In the episode of Kumkum Bhagya, after Pragya's encounter with Abhi, she sits in the lobby of the mall and cries. An unknown woman walks up to Pragya and she gets into a conversation with that woman. Pragya tells that woman that she should make sure to solve all the differences and misunderstandings between her and her husband.

Speaking about her personal experience, Pragya says that children need the love of both their parents and if they do not get the love of both their parents they might struggle with their own mental health. Pragya tells the woman that she may feel Pragya is talking a lot but that is the truth of life.

The show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the highest-rated romantic daily soaps starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They play the characters of Pragya and Abhi on the show, respectively. Currently, the show has taken a 20-year-old leap and follows the story of Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters, Prachi and Rhea and the boy they love, Ranbeer.

